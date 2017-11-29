Get ready for thrilling action in swat camp and escape mission's strategy where you play as Lee Fighter Hero in Angry Lee Fighter Hero vs City Gangsters. Lee Hero fights with swat forces in the jail and try to escape your friend from the police custody. Lee fighter hero enters in the jail and save his friend from these police officers. For successful prison escape or jail break, you have to make a smart strategy that will allow you to survive till the end in this fighting simulator. In Angry Lee Fighter Hero vs City Gangsters you will save your friend in high security based vice city jail having armed forces and street fighters with strange street fighting skills. Beware from cops and escape from the jail like shadow. Defeat all jail police officers in the grand city jail. Fight and Kill your police rivals by various different ways with the help of different fighting skills. In Angry Lee Fighter Hero vs City Gangsters is exciting game with interesting gameplay where you play as Lee Fighter Hero and fight in the jail with the help of different fighting skills like martial arts techniques. Jail warden has assigned all the officers only one job & that is to keep an eye on your friend. You are being watched by police sniper shooters, prison security guards equipped with guns. Escape your police friend from high security prison with the help of powerful techniques like street fighting skills. You are incredible Lee fighter hero with strange powers, the savior of the grand city. Don't afraid from swat forces and fight with them carefully. You are a Angry Lee hero & you never give up so get ready to play this prison escape missions in this action simulator. Fight with cops and run for your freedom. Exciting missions are ready to blast the game in gaming world.