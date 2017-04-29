BLAST. CO shop is back in business, and the competition has just risen to a whole new level. Compete against your friends, and the world to be the ultimate turtle tosser. Shoot as far as possible using cannons, guns, bombs, jetpacks, rockets, nukes, and a bunch of other cool gadgets. Choose from a variety of different animals to launch to your hearts content. Features: Free TO PLAY. Numerous enemies and objects on the field. Many unique characters to toss around. Over a dozen different cannons and guns. New BOOSTER Items to ensure hours of fun. Over 60 Achievements. Bunch of other new amazing gadgets to help you hurdle further through the air. Cloud game saves. High quality graphics and sound design.