This game is inspired by the WarioWare series of games. Which, for those that do not know, is comprised of many different micro games. The objective of this game is to work out what you must accomplish after considering the instructions given, there-by achieving a hi-score to prove your skill. This game contains a large variety in gameplay and should keep you slightly distracted for a little while. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.7 MB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista