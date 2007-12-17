Farmer Ivanich - The Eggs Lord

By Blagotek |

Download
Download
Ivanich is an advanced farmer-experimenter, who is working on the issues of modern farming and animal breeding. Recently, he has bred super hens that can lay eggs in large quantities and so quickly that the farmer can hardly collect the eggs. Things would be easier if it were not for the annoying cock that is not pleased at the farmers success and does not want him to become the eggs lord.
PriceUSD9.25
LicenseFree to try
File Size35.65 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows Vista Windows Me Windows 98
System RequirementsDirectX 9.0 drivers

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All