Welcome to the G-Nome world: a world where Humans and Scorp live in an uneasy peace. Use Heavy Armor Weapons Chassis (HAWC) vehicles to maneuver and fire upon enemy vehicles. Eject from your HAWC and commandeer other vehicles, or fight as a foot soldier. Multiplayer support is included with this demo version.
LicenseFree to try
File Size12.13 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Windows 95
System RequirementsPentium 90, Windows 95, 16MB RAM, DirectX driver, MPC-compatible sound card

