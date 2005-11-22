Explore or record your travels for future reference: prepare road books, log your path, follow and share trails, ... in order to extend, correct, or even build custom maps. Visualize tracks on maps.With a GPS receiver, pinpoint position and heading on maps; record automatically your moves and follow your tracks on way back.Export track logs to PCs for exploitation in GIS applications. Best for wilderness or remote areas.
