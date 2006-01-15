The PocketLingo Reference Suite software bundle allows you to access The American HeritageÃ?Â® Office Dictionary, Idioms Dictionary, Abbreviations Dictionary, and Roget's II: The New Thesaurus, Third Edition from a single application. Its exclusive MyWord and StudyCard features help you master and expand your vocabulary. Whether you are a student or professional trying to improve your English vocabulary, PocketLingo will give you the resources to use the English language with accuracy and style right from your palm.