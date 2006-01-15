PocketLingo Reference Suite

By HLCSoft |

The PocketLingo Reference Suite software bundle allows you to access The American HeritageÃ?Â® Office Dictionary, Idioms Dictionary, Abbreviations Dictionary, and Roget's II: The New Thesaurus, Third Edition from a single application. Its exclusive MyWord and StudyCard features help you master and expand your vocabulary. Whether you are a student or professional trying to improve your English vocabulary, PocketLingo will give you the resources to use the English language with accuracy and style right from your palm.
PriceUSD49.99
LicensePurchase
File Size6.01 MB
Version2.0.29
Operating System Mobile
System Requirements<li>Palm OS 3.5 or higher</li>

