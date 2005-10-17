Easy Address Photo Edition is the most advanced and powerful contact management for Palm handhelds. The photo feature lets you add any picture of any contact to your address list by directly using your device. This is software that gives you everything you want to replace your device's built-in address book and any other similar applications. Take advantage of Photo Edition's advanced searching, SmartSearch Technology.
|Price
|USD14.95
|License
|Purchase
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Mobile
|System Requirements
|<li>Palm OS 3.5 or higher </li><li>350k RAM</li>