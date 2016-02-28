An simple app to record to change the tone of your voice :DSimply record something, and click on the effect you like!-Snail effect: Slow down your voice-Rabbit effect: Speed up your voice and sound like a rabbit!-Chipmunk effect: Cute chipmunk sound -Darth Vader effect: Deepen your voice and sound like cool!
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|5.01 MB
|Version
|1.1
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g