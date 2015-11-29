iBattery Stat is a way to monitor your iPhones battery from your watch. iBattery features a super simple interface so getting the battery percentage is all thats on your mind. It has never been easier to check your battery. Stay tune for the next update because we think your going to love it!
|Price
|USD0.99
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|6.86 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g