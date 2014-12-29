WageTimer

Do you need to be motivated because work is boring you? This app will be your aid.Simply enter your hourly wage and watch how your pay is accumulating. The statistics show you how much money you earned the last week, month, or year.
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size560.81 kB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

