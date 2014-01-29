Bots invade your privacy by crawling and indexing millions of conversations. This app helps to restore your privacy by converting your text into a non-OCR friendly image that has foiled every OCR algorithm so far.With your support and sharing of this app we will continue to release more custom distortions and launch tools that help protect your messages from privacy prying bots
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|5.55 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone4, iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g