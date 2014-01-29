Hyro

By Stotion |

Download
Download
Bots invade your privacy by crawling and indexing millions of conversations. This app helps to restore your privacy by converting your text into a non-OCR friendly image that has foiled every OCR algorithm so far.With your support and sharing of this app we will continue to release more custom distortions and launch tools that help protect your messages from privacy prying bots
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size5.55 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone4, iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All