Tempaural is more than a binary clock: its ambient interface means you can know what time it is without looking at the screen. Tempaural beats out the time like an antique pendulum clock, but the sequence of "ticks" and "tocks" encodes the time in binary. Ever been too lazy to open your eyes in the morning to see if you need to get up or if you can sleep in? Now you don't have to move a muscle, just listen for the time! The ticking sound naturally fades into the background unless you actively listen for it.Don't know binary? Don't worry, we won't tell! Tempaural has a unique training view that shows the significance of each bit: rather than displaying simply "on off off on" to represent 9, it will show you " 4 2 ". Add up the balls and quickly get to 9 yourself. When you've mastered that, change the display to one of the othe attractive styles and impress your friends. And now that you've mastered binary, "read" the time by listening to the tick-tock sounds.Tempaural is the most configurable binary clock on the app store. Most clocks just give you a switch between BCD and straight up binary, and maybe a few colors. Of course tempaural has presets for those, but you can also create a custom time format with as many or few columns as you like. Want to get just the minimum number of bits with a useful time? Set up one column with the hour modulo 4 (2 bits), and another with minutes divided by 15 (also 2 bits). Don't like the 2-4-3-4-3-4 bit pattern of the standard BCD clock? Set up a square padded out to 6-6-6-6-6-6 bits by setting each of the custom columns to be modulo 64.