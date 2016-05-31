SetCPU is a tool for changing the CPU settings on a rooted Android phone or tablet. SetCPU works with a great variety of Android devices and ROMs, including the HTC One series, Samsung Galaxy series, and Nexus devices. You're under control: SetCPU can improve your performance, save battery, or both. Automate SetCPU with profiles. SetCPU allows you to set up powerful profiles to change your settings under certain conditions, such as what app is running, when the phone is asleep or charging, when the battery level drops below a certain point, when the phone's temperature is too high, or during certain times of day. See the screenshots for examples of how you might set up profiles. SetCPU's wide feature set make it useful to Android beginners and enthusiasts alike. Accelerate your processor to unleash your phone's true multitasking potential, or dial your CPU's speed down to save battery. SetCPU also includes a "voltage control" menu, available to certain devices with custom kernels that support it, to control undervolting to save even more battery. Undervolting is only available for certain kernels. 3. 1. 0Hey guys. It's good to be back ;) I have been very busy with school for the past year. 3. 1. 0 is mostly a bug fix release for some standing issues, but expect much more frequent updates from now on. Added SUPERUSER permission. Fixed a bug where action bar menu items would sometimes not appear for the profiles menu. Fixed a bug where voltage items would appear in reverse with some custom kernels. Added an open source licenses menu item in About. Mike "coolbho3k" HuangPermissions:Root: SetCPU needs root permissions to modify the CPU speed and other settings. Read logs: is used for efficient app condition checking. That is currently all it's used for. Start at boot: SetCPU will start a profiles service at boot, if enabled. It also sets default boot settings, if enabled. SetCPU does not run in the background if profiles are not enabled, and becomes inactive after settings, if any, are applied. Wake lock: This prevents the phone from sleeping while stress testing and benchmarking. Write external storage: SetCPU needs to read from and write to the SD card or internal storage to back up profiles. Read phone state: The "in call" condition needs this to determine if the user is making a phone call or not, and trigger the profile if the user wants to.