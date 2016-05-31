Cloud. Box is a set of essential DIY tools for vapers. It's development is ongoing, with periodical expansions keeping the Cloud. Box tools up to date in the rapidly changing world of vaping and it's DIY possibilities. [Cloud. Box v1. 46] release:This update fixes the unresponsive buttons issue on Android v5. x and adds custom wires instructions. [Cloud. Box v1. 45] release:This update adds new features to the Coil Toy, fixes a bug with saving Juice Cook ingredients and an interface bug with selecting input fields. [Cloud. Box v1. 44] release:Makes the numpad optional in the menu to support devices that refuse to show the decimal separator on it. [Cloud. Box v1. 43] release:Fixes numpad decimal point not showing on some devices[Cloud. Box v1. 42] release:Fixes a bug with with custom wires not being saved and contains some interface improvements. [Cloud. Box v1. 41] release:This version adds the Juice Cook, a e-liquid recipe manager & calculator. The Coil Toy is updated with several new options and features and several issues are fixed like the zoom feature and odd input keypad behaviour. CloudBox supports all types of handheld device screens and it's zoom feature compensates for small screen sizes. CoilToy features:- No knowledge of math or physics required- Complete selection and adjustment of wire materials, parameters etc. Use of kanthal and nichrome variations, nickel (ni200), silver, titanium- Live rendered preview image of your coil setup- Per-item descriptions- Detailed results- Various additional result graphs and tables- Supports up to octa-coil configurations, as well spiral 'stovetops'- Supports twin parallel setups- Leads type specification, non-resistance wire setup- Saving & loading coil setups- User specified non-standard (twisted etc) wire- Export setup links for easy community sharing- Unit converter- Ohm's Law tool- And more. Juice Cook features:- Build your own e-liquid & ingredient library- Separate management of recipes and ingredients- Calculates the required ingredient percentages for the desired nicotine level- An optional third base allows manual adjustment of final PG/VG ratio- Up to seven additives- Export setup links for easy community sharing- Quick summary- And more.