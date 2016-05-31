Expert support, peace of mind. The Tech Expert app is the easiest and fastest way for Sprint's Total Equipment Protection Plus and Total Tech Expert customers to get access to expert support. Use the Tech Expert app with its companion, the Sprint Protect app. For Sprint Total Equipment Protection Plus customers you get expert support for your phone and virtually any connection to it. The Tech Expert app allows you: One-click access to call or chat with live, US-based Tech Experts. One-call solves it all, even the hardest problems resolved 99% of the time. Personalized alerts to create additional storage space before you run out or extend your battery life. A personal inbox to see all your triggered alerts and notifications in one placeFor Total Tech Expert customers, the expert support is extended to all of your accounts' Wi-Fi connected devices. The Tech Expert app lets you access all the features above, plus: The ability to add the Tech Expert app to your tablets. Add other devices to the service right from the app and view what devices are being supportedA free version for customers not enrolled in Total Equipment Protection Plus is available with access to triggered alerts and notifications, as well as the inbox feature to see them all in one place Who's Eligible? The Tech Expert app is available to Total Equipment Protection Plus and Total Tech Expert customers with Android devices on v4. 2 and above. Existing Sprint Protect App customers on Android devices v4. 0 and older will continue to have automatic access to Tech Experts via the Sprint Protect app. Important NotesTech Expert is powered by Asurion. The Tech Expert App can only be used on compatible Android devices.