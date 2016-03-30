Pointguard iToplight Controller

By Pointguard |

The Pointguard iToplight Controller app gives you the possibility to wirelessly control Pointguards iToplight roof signs from your iPhone. The iToplight lets you show the status of your taxi, pricing, booking numbers, etc. all from your smartphone. Read more at www.ptg.to/itoplight
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size8.26 MB
Version1.0.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

