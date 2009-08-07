Monitor Registry Changes Software

By Sobolsoft |

This software offers a solution to users who want to monitor and keep a record of changes to Windows registry keys. The user first selects the registry branch/s to monitor and can choose to include sub keys or not. There are options to run the software on Windows startup and to start it in the system tray. There is a button to start monitoring and another for creating a registry snapshot. Results can be saved. This can be useful for example, for monitoring and recording changes that software or web page scripts may be making to the registry.
PriceUSD19.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size5.14 MB
Version7.0
Operating System Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows 2003 Windows 8 Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Vista

