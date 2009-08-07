This software offers a solution to users who want to monitor and keep a record of changes to Windows registry keys. The user first selects the registry branch/s to monitor and can choose to include sub keys or not. There are options to run the software on Windows startup and to start it in the system tray. There is a button to start monitoring and another for creating a registry snapshot. Results can be saved. This can be useful for example, for monitoring and recording changes that software or web page scripts may be making to the registry.
|Price
|USD19.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|5.14 MB
|Version
|7.0
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows 2003 Windows 8 Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Vista