This software offers a solution to users who want to monitor and keep a record of changes to Windows registry keys. The user first selects the registry branch/s to monitor and can choose to include sub keys or not. There are options to run the software on Windows startup and to start it in the system tray. There is a button to start monitoring and another for creating a registry snapshot. Results can be saved. This can be useful for example, for monitoring and recording changes that software or web page scripts may be making to the registry.