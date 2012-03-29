UnlimDownloads is a full featured download manager for iOS This initial version supports the following file formats:-pdf-zip (extraction supported)-mp3-mp4-m4vEver wanted to speed up your lectures up to 1.5x, 2x? Well now you can speed up your videos and save precious study time!UnlimDL can also be used to watch and control the playback speed of lectures at your university as long as they support MP4 and allow streaming.