RemotePad Server is an open source application that controls the mouse cursor of your desktop PC. This way, you can use your iPhone or iPod touch as a wireless touchpad. Mouse control with a virtual touchpad. Software keyboard for ASCII text inputs. Server support for major platforms, namely, Mac OS X, Windows, Linux, and BSD. Customizable appearance and behavior.
LicenseFree
File Size38.79 kB
Version2.0
Operating System Windows Windows 7 Windows Me Windows 2003 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Vista Windows NT Windows 2000

