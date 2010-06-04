RemotePad Server is an open source application that controls the mouse cursor of your desktop PC. This way, you can use your iPhone or iPod touch as a wireless touchpad. Mouse control with a virtual touchpad. Software keyboard for ASCII text inputs. Server support for major platforms, namely, Mac OS X, Windows, Linux, and BSD. Customizable appearance and behavior.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|38.79 kB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 7 Windows Me Windows 2003 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Vista Windows NT Windows 2000