This on the go scrap calculator will help dealers and resellers quickly calculate the value of scrap metal lots of Gold, Sterling, and Platinum. Enter the current spot, your quantities, and let the calculator do the rest.Features: - Itemized listing for each karat and purity. - Instantaneous conversion between grams and Pennyweight(dwt) - One-touch margin calculator will tell you if the spot and buy price work for you - Large, easy to use input screens - Provided by Jack Hunt Coin Broker, a nationally recognized buyer of scrap gold, scrap silver & scrap platinum and distributor of Gold Eagles, Silver Eagles, Gold & Silver Maple Leafs & Krugerrands. For over 40 years we have offered superior service at competitive pricing to the coin, pawn and jewelry industry.Anyone is free to download and use this application, however Jack Hunt can only accept business from professional scrap dealers. $4000 minimum transactions required.