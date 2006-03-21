MegaTip

By Megasoft2000 |

Download
Eating out in a company of your closest friends can be fun and easy with your personal helper - MegaTip, which enables you to calculate the size of your tip and the amount each of your friends has to pay according to the check total. MagaTip will dismiss you from tiresome mathematical computation and guarantee satisfaction both to you and your waiter. Going out tonight? Don't forget to take MegaTip with you!
PriceUSD9.95
LicensePurchase
Version2.0
Operating System Mobile
System Requirementsli>Palm OS v3.5 or higher</li>

