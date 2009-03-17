JigSaw

JigSaw is a utility for joining split files commonly found on Usenet. JigSaw can join files of any size within the limits of the HFS+ file system and available harddrive space. JigSaw is known to successfully join files split with the methods used by applications like the Windows application, Master Splitter. Jig saw also segments files and decompresses tgz files. JigSaw offers PAR2 creation and verification/repair and a nifty media viewer built into the application for quick viewing of recognized media once it is joined.
PriceUSD25
LicenseFree to try
File Size4.33 MB
Version3.1
Operating System Macintosh Mac OS X 10.2 Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.3 Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.5 Intel

