MacBook Pro Hard Drive Firmware Update 2.0 reduces certain infrequent noises made by 7200-rpm drives. These drives shipped with the June 2009 MacBook Pro. To complete the firmware update process, please follow the instructions in the updater application (/Applications/Utilities/Hard Drive Update.app). The updater will launch automatically when the installation is complete. New Hard Drive firmware will be: 0007APM2.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.71 MB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.5 Intel Macintosh