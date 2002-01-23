Electronics is a electronic reference application with the following features: Color coding calculators both for resistors and capacitors. Standard EIA rounding for resistors with E12, E24 or E96 tables. IEC conversions for resistors(SMD) and capacitors. Conversion between capacitor coding systems. Misc calculations both for resistors and capacitors. Extensive help for precisions and voltages in resistors and capacitors. Interactive common discrete semiconductor reference.