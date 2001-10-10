AccOrg let's you store all your web/ftp logins, bank accounts, credit card number/PIN/emergency phone, product serials, email account info (pop/user/password), and everything else you need or want in your Palm-compatible deviice. Features 128-bit encryption Customizable categories (name your labels) Assign notes to each account - track that credit card dispute or that product return Password protected access Sorting System find (even with encryption) - stop browsing for your accounts/logins Small memory footprint - ALL this in only about 25Kb