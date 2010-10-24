Your small child plays with a door of DVD drive on your computer? It's a real headache. DVD device is not designed for children to play with it, and its door may break. It's rather hard and expensive to repair a DVD drive with the broken door properly. The simplest solution is to stop you child playing with it. CD/DVD Door Guard Pro is the perfect solution to prevent crash of DVD devices. Just download and install CD/DVD Door Guard Pro, and the utility will start protecting your drive immediately. Click for a few times, and you can lock the DVD device's door.