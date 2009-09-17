SynergyKM is a GUI wrapper around the Synergy project. The goal of SynergyKM is to give users the most "Mac like" experience while using Synergy. Synergy lets you easily share a single mouse and keyboard between multiple computers with different operating systems without special hardware. It's intended for users with multiple computers on their desk since each system uses its own display. SynergyKM consists of a preference pane and menu extra. The installer includes the latest version of Synergy, so no extra downloads are required.