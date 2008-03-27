This software allows to receive data sent by external devices as a weather station, a UPS, a Web cam, and to look up these data remotely. This application also allows to define and launch emergency processes when necessary, and this according to user-defined alarm thresholds (temperature, humidity, barometry, wind speed) or in the event of a power failure (if a UPS is connected to the software). Version 1 includes unspecified updates.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|796.04 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows Vista Windows Windows XP Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista