Print barcode labels from your Windows Mobile device and Zebra Mobile Printer. Create and print barcodes in 4 different ways easily. Scan a barcode and print. Enter your barcode data in the text box. Use a simple text file to create dropdown list/lookup barcodes. Print labels you create using the Zebra Label Vista program. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size62.71 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows Mobile 2003 Windows Mobile 2003 SE Mobile
System RequirementsWindows Mobile 2003/2003 SE/5.x

