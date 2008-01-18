Print barcode labels from your Windows Mobile device and Zebra Mobile Printer. Create and print barcodes in 4 different ways easily. Scan a barcode and print. Enter your barcode data in the text box. Use a simple text file to create dropdown list/lookup barcodes. Print labels you create using the Zebra Label Vista program. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|Price
|USD99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|62.71 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows Mobile 2003 Windows Mobile 2003 SE Mobile
|System Requirements
|Windows Mobile 2003/2003 SE/5.x