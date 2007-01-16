Now also in English. WinInizio PenSuite Graphic Edition 2.0 is a large collection of many famous software products of any kind that have been optimized to run from a USB pen-drive. Many software developers have authorized to shrink their software with UPX and to transform them into no-install applications, so they can be stored and executed into an USB pen-drive. The PenSuite Graphic Edition includes many killer apps like IrfanView, Paint.net, ShotGenius and The Gimp. Several applications for almost 44 MB of software that can be used on any PC without setup. The Graphic Edition edition is conceived to be copied in to a blank 128 MB USB pen-drive. Version Graphic Edition 2.0 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.