Yankee-Clipper X (YCX) is the flagship application of InteleXual Software LLC. It is a super powerful clipboard extender that has a functionality our competitors haven't ever dreamed of yet. It saves time by collecting everything that was copied to Windows Clipboard and allowing reusing it later. YCX has powerful but intuitive settings and customization options. It comes in two views; simple and advanced. You can search your clippings or even the Web directly from YCX, use the available encryption, send URL favorites directly to IE, just to name a few features. Free support and upgrades a generous 90 day trial period to allow you to fully evaluate the software. Version 1.0.1.0 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.