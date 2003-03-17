Pocket Encryption & Decryption

By Emcon Emsys Technologies |

Download
Download
This application allows the user to set a Password to the file. The data in this password-protected file is encrypted and the exact data in the file can be viewed only on verification of password. If password matches, the user can view the data; otherwise the encrypted format is viewed. The most efficient algorithm has been utilized in the software to enable unhackable data hiding.
PriceUSD11.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size156 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Pocket PC 2000 Mobile
System RequirementsWindows CE 3.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All