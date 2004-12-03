Tiasoft Secured Drive provides fast and secure encryption of your data with minimal impact on the amount of time it takes to access your programs and files. It stores the contents of each secure drive in an encrypted file which can easily be backed up and exchanged with colleagues. Once written to a secured drive, your data is never stored in an 'open' condition. Tiasoft Secured Drive provides a new level of security with standard, proven and published cryptographic algorithms (DES, 3DES, AES, GOST, SHA1, MD5).Tiasoft Secured Drive software for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP operating systems can use any network drive for creating and accessing file-containers. This network drive may be shared by a computer with any operating system, for example, UNIX-like operating systems (OSF/1, LINUX, BSD, SunOS, AIX and others), Novell, Windows NT, Windows 95, Windows 3.xx and others. Secured drives look like usual local drives, and any software or operating system utility will work with these secured drives in the usual way. As the example of this feature, secured drives may be shared in a network in the same way as the other local drives on computer.