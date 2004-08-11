DESengine Server is an application used to convert unique key per device to a common communication key for transmission on an ATM/POS network. It uses TCP/IP to connect to your application so that cross platforms can be used. A remote management client is included. A secure, cheap way to manage your DES keys.
|Price
|USD495
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|2.85 MB
|Version
|1.1
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows Me Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server