DESengine Server is an application used to convert unique key per device to a common communication key for transmission on an ATM/POS network. It uses TCP/IP to connect to your application so that cross platforms can be used. A remote management client is included. A secure, cheap way to manage your DES keys.
PriceUSD495
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.85 MB
Version1.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows Me Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

