PasswordGuard is a password manager designed to store all the various passwords and user names we all have to remember, these days. PasswordGuard stores the passwords in an encrypted file. The location of this file is configurable and can easily be changed by the user. This file is never readable - it's encrypted, using Microsoft CryptoAPI. When PasswordGuard is launched the user can add, change, remove and copy any password to/from/in the application. PasswordGuard can be configured to hide or display the currently selected user name and password. Which password that is currently visible is selected by clicking with the mouse or by using the up and down arrow keys. Any entered information to PasswordGuard can be searched for and, where found, be made visible. All entered password can be configured for expiry checks. I.e. the user can be warned, a configurable number of days, before a certain password expires.