BlackIce Defender Workstation Update

BlackIce Defender is an industrial-strength anti-hacker system that delivers unmatched protection to your PC. It scans your DSL, cable modem, or dial-up Internet connection looking for hacker activity. When it detects an attempted intrusion, it automatically blocks traffic from that source, keeping intruders from accessing your system.
PriceUSD39.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.16 MB
Version2.9cap
Operating System Windows Me Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, BlackIce Defender Workstation

