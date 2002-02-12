BlackIce Defender is an industrial-strength anti-hacker system that delivers unmatched protection to your PC. It scans your DSL, cable modem, or dial-up Internet connection looking for hacker activity. When it detects an attempted intrusion, it automatically blocks traffic from that source, keeping intruders from accessing your system.
|Price
|USD39.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|6.16 MB
|Version
|2.9cap
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, BlackIce Defender Workstation