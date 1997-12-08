NoMoreCookies is an AppleScript application that watches cookie and history files maintained by a Web browser. The program checks the files at your defined intervals and empties them if they've been updated. This virtually ensures that no shady individual can obtain information about your Web whereabouts. This could be very important if someone attempts to obtain information about you illegally. For ease of use, drop the compiled application or an alias into the Startup folder. Version 2.0 is now freeware instead of shareware. There is a stand alone version of this program called CookieCommander.