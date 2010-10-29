The Print Logger SOHO is a tool designed for print management (print control and audit printing activity) for printers at print server, based on Windows NT operation systems family. HSLAB Print Logger SOHO inspects the print jobs on a computer, where software is installed. Main assignment of the program - collection of the information about sizes (in pages and kilobytes) of local print jobs and record it to the database for the subsequent analysis or creation reports about printing activity. HSLAB Print Logger SOHO can also inspect sizes of print jobs based on defined quotas and prohibit printing, if the quotas are exceeded (cost recovery and audit print). Quotas for printing are a very powerful and effective mechanism for cost management on printing in your organization. Limiting printing activities for some employees, you can really save on a paper, a toner for printers (especial at a color printing), expenses for repair and service for printers. With Print Logger SOHO you can easily manage your print jobs.