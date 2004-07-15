Watchdoc

Watchdoc is a printing management software for tracking, accounting, and billing of your printing jobs. Watchdoc is able to manage multifonctional devices. The archiving function of Watchdoc 3.1 enables the user to re-print quickly a document that has already been printed out. Last but not least, Watchdoc is equipped of a specific module enabling the exploitation and management of several remote sites. Activation is available via printer-management.com.
PriceUSD1800
LicenseFree to try
File Size71.91 MB
Version3.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/2003 Server, IIS

