pTerm for Mac provides an SSH, Telnet, and raw TCP client for MacOS and OSX It is based on the popular desktop client 'PuTTY'. Features include: xterm terminal emulation, Customizable terminal size, SSH, Telnet, or "raw" TCP connections, Ctrl, Esc, Tab, PgUp, PgDn, and arrow key support, RSA/DSA Key generation and authentication, integrated browser - no more popping out to Safari to check something. Browser keeps state, so you can pop back and forth between the terminal and browser. Tunneling support - useful from the browser, Logging options; view logs, email logs * SOCKS4, SOCKS5, HTTP, and Telnet proxy support * Landscape and Portrait modes and much more.