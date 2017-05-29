pTerm

By Wine Reviews |

Download
Download
pTerm for Mac provides an SSH, Telnet, and raw TCP client for MacOS and OSX It is based on the popular desktop client 'PuTTY'. Features include: xterm terminal emulation, Customizable terminal size, SSH, Telnet, or "raw" TCP connections, Ctrl, Esc, Tab, PgUp, PgDn, and arrow key support, RSA/DSA Key generation and authentication, integrated browser - no more popping out to Safari to check something. Browser keeps state, so you can pop back and forth between the terminal and browser. Tunneling support - useful from the browser, Logging options; view logs, email logs * SOCKS4, SOCKS5, HTTP, and Telnet proxy support * Landscape and Portrait modes and much more.
PriceUSD4.99
LicensePurchase
Version8.0.0
Operating System Mac OS X 10.11 Macintosh macOS 10.12 Sierra Mac OS X 10.10 Mac OS X 10.9

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All