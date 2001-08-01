WinDigits - Monochrome Version

PalmWerkz Software is pleased to announce the release of Windigits. Windigits is a very useful tool designed with the computer technician or IT professional in mind. Windigits is a database designed especially for keeping track of Windows CD Keys or Serial Numbers. Simply enter the information onto the easy "beamable" forms and it is automatically placed into the Windigits database. Also included is a database conversion utility (Windows format only) that converts your Windigits database to a text file for easy printing and storing. This is a very handy application and works on both color(color version also available) and monochrome Palm handheld devices.
PriceUSD6
LicensePurchase
File Size41.99 kB
Version2.9
Operating System Mobile
System Requirements<li> Palm III <li> Palm OS 3.0

