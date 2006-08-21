This software is mainly to check the status of Windows and SQL server continuously and report back to the administrator as soon as any server down. An admin can add severals servers at a time and check them together. It can contact with the administrator by SMS and email. Also admin can set the interval of the check as well as sending e-mail and sms rule.
|Price
|USD29.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|6.2 MB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows XP Windows Windows NT Windows 98
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP