CommTraffic is a network utility for collecting, processing, and displaying traffic and network utilization statistics for both LAN and dial-up computer network connections. When monitoring a LAN segment, CommTraffic shows traffic and network utilization statistics for each computer in the segment. CommTraffic has a highly customizable, intuitive interface that displays statistics in graphical and numeric form. The program's main window can be customized to display incoming, outgoing, and summary traffic statistics in a variety of styles. The program allows you to set time and traffic limits to reflect the rates set by your ISP. CommTraffic allows you to generate an array of reports that reflect the network traffic volume and Internet connection expenses.