Atomic Time Zone Server.NET provides atomic clock synchronization across the enterprise. Built using the recent Microsoft .NET Technologies, ATZ Server.NET is multithreaded, can support an unlimited number of time requests, and supports 4 world class time protocol services built into 1 tight package. Included protocols are Time of Day or Time, Daytime with ACTS National Institute of Science and Technology support, Unixtime (a first on the Windows platform), and NTP version 3, and SNTP version 4. Additionally, ATZ Server.NET includes a redesigned user interface, and the ability to run as a true Windows Service. With built in logging, ATZ Server.NET also supports logging all time synchronizations for both the client and server. New in version 5.3.1.31298 is our System TimeSecure Feature as well as the servers own Block/Allow firewall.