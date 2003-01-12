Monitor your network from a Web browser or WAP-enabled cell phone. Check the status and uptime percentage of network devices from any Web browser on your network, or from virtually anywhere with a WAP-enabled cell phone. Web pages include a graphical map view of your network, and include Telnet links to allow rapid connection to all of the routers, switches, and devices on your network. Web pages can associate comments and HTML links with each device so network administrators can identify and contact responsible parties should a device fail to respond. If a device fails to respond, DeviceMonitorEP sends alerts via e-mail, network pop-up message, eventlog entry, syslog message, or text log file. Installation and auto-configuration can be performed in under 10 minutes for virtually any network with the included QuickConfiguration wizard. DeviceMonitorEP runs natively as a Windows NT/2000 service, so it doesn't stop monitoring when you logout of the console. Full on-line documentation and InstallShield program installation/removal are included.