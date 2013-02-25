Key Features & Benefits: Install and configure new Insteon devices quickly and easily. Software control for Insteon device linking. Configure Insteon device group settings (on level and ramp rate). Drag / Drop link responders to controller and create group scene. Software setup for computer control with timer and logic events. Schedule fully-automated control for Insteon devices. User control for computer groups and single Insteon devices. Log of Insteon activity is available for view or print. Insteon Network device link checking and repair. Designed for easy installation and configuration of Insteon responder and controller devices. Supports extra functionality for IoLinc, KeypadLinc, iMeter, Motion Sensor. Software provides the best control over Insteon networks.