Active Directory Password Generator is a free tool used to create batched user accounts imported from a CSV file (Comma Delimitated File), giving them a random password to your specifications, formatting the display name to your specifications, and sets a description. ADPG also has a "speed add" function that does everything the batch add does, except it does it on a one by one basis. ADPG can also search for a specified user in the "find user" tab; from there we can reset the password to something random and unlock the account. After changing a user's password the program creates a database file and a text document for that specified user(s) containing a user name and password. You can go to the "Password Database" tab to view your database and print (if you have a printer) the text document from a specified user. Features: Batch creation of user accounts. Automatic Formatting of user accounts. Ability to specify password complexity. Clean database. Print from database. Target specific users. Saves settings for later use.
LicenseFree
File Size348.47 kB
Version1.8.1.0
Operating System Windows Server 2008 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Windows 7 Windows 2003
System Requirements.NET Framework 4.0

