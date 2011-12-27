Active Directory Password Generator is a free tool used to create batched user accounts imported from a CSV file (Comma Delimitated File), giving them a random password to your specifications, formatting the display name to your specifications, and sets a description. ADPG also has a "speed add" function that does everything the batch add does, except it does it on a one by one basis. ADPG can also search for a specified user in the "find user" tab; from there we can reset the password to something random and unlock the account. After changing a user's password the program creates a database file and a text document for that specified user(s) containing a user name and password. You can go to the "Password Database" tab to view your database and print (if you have a printer) the text document from a specified user. Features: Batch creation of user accounts. Automatic Formatting of user accounts. Ability to specify password complexity. Clean database. Print from database. Target specific users. Saves settings for later use.