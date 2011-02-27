Schedule Manager

Schedule Manager enables you to design your daily routine and perform various tasks automatically such as shutdown, restart, hibernate, download file, and screenshot-taking. with Schedule Manager you get a package of basic sounds such as happy birthday, wedding and alarm. Schedule Manager also offers flexibility when it comes to timing - weekly basis, daily basis and hourly basis.
LicenseFree
File Size2.04 MB
Version1.2.27
Operating System Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows Server 2008 Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows 7
System RequirementsMicrosoft .NET Framework 3.5 SP1

