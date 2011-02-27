Schedule Manager enables you to design your daily routine and perform various tasks automatically such as shutdown, restart, hibernate, download file, and screenshot-taking. with Schedule Manager you get a package of basic sounds such as happy birthday, wedding and alarm. Schedule Manager also offers flexibility when it comes to timing - weekly basis, daily basis and hourly basis.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.04 MB
|Version
|1.2.27
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows Server 2008 Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows 7
|System Requirements
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 SP1