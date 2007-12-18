A tool to install necessary software in automatic mode, quickly and with no questions asked. RoboSetup is Robotic (Automatic) Software Installation. Without slowing down the installation software, the indispensable electronic assistant RoboSetup will automatically click the necessary buttons (Next, I Agree...), select the necessary checkboxes, enter elements of your serial number or your data into installation dialog boxes. Its performance allows you to install a lot of software on your computer within seconds. Using RoboSetup you can create a disk with an AutoRun shell, which will install software automatically. You can copy the disk to a CD/DVD or to a folder on your hard (or flash) drive and use it to perform automatic installation on your or any other computer. You can use such disks to install necessary software in automatic mode, that is quickly and with no questions asked. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.